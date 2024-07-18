Hello User
Bata India Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 18 Jul 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 1527.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1531.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at 1528.9 and closed at 1527.65. The high for the day was 1543.2 and the low was 1526.05. The market capitalization stood at 19683.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1770.1 and 1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6086 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bata India has decreased by -0.07% and is currently trading at 1529.20. Over the past year, the price of Bata India shares has dropped by -9.63% to 1529.20. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.97%
3 Months3.26%
6 Months-3.07%
YTD-7.35%
1 Year-9.63%
18 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11541.1Support 11522.2
Resistance 21552.2Support 21514.4
Resistance 31560.0Support 31503.3
18 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1450.0, 5.32% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold5555
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 262 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 534 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 256 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1527.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1543.2 & 1526.05 yesterday to end at 1531.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

