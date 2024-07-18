Bata India Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1528.9 and closed at ₹1527.65. The high for the day was ₹1543.2 and the low was ₹1526.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹19683.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1770.1 and ₹1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6086 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bata India has decreased by -0.07% and is currently trading at ₹1529.20. Over the past year, the price of Bata India shares has dropped by -9.63% to ₹1529.20. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.87% to 24613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.97%
|3 Months
|3.26%
|6 Months
|-3.07%
|YTD
|-7.35%
|1 Year
|-9.63%
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1541.1
|Support 1
|1522.2
|Resistance 2
|1552.2
|Support 2
|1514.4
|Resistance 3
|1560.0
|Support 3
|1503.3
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1450.0, 5.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 256 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1543.2 & ₹1526.05 yesterday to end at ₹1531.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend