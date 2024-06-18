Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India's Stock Sees Positive Trading Activity

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at ₹1473 and closed at ₹1466.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1473.5 and the low was ₹1445.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹18637.78 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1770.1 and ₹1269 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 9639 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India trading at ₹1456.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1452.15
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India share price is at ₹1456.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1441.8 and ₹1468.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1441.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1468.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The current trading price of Bata India shares is ₹1454.40, reflecting a 0.15% increase. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a significant decline of -10.08% from ₹1454.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to reach 23465.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|-1.49%
|6 Months
|-11.83%
|YTD
|-12.09%
|1 Year
|-10.08%
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1468.0
|Support 1
|1441.8
|Resistance 2
|1484.2
|Support 2
|1431.8
|Resistance 3
|1494.2
|Support 3
|1415.6
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 6.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1806.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 449 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 682 k
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 439 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1466.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1473.5 & ₹1445.15 yesterday to end at ₹1466.35. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.