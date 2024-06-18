Hello User
Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India's Stock Sees Positive Trading Activity

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 1452.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1456.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at 1473 and closed at 1466.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1473.5 and the low was 1445.15. The market capitalization stands at 18637.78 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1770.1 and 1269 respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 9639 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India trading at ₹1456.5, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1452.15

Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India share price is at 1456.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1441.8 and 1468.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1441.8 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1468.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:17 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The current trading price of Bata India shares is 1454.40, reflecting a 0.15% increase. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a significant decline of -10.08% from 1454.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to reach 23465.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months-1.49%
6 Months-11.83%
YTD-12.09%
1 Year-10.08%
18 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11468.0Support 11441.8
Resistance 21484.2Support 21431.8
Resistance 31494.2Support 31415.6
18 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 6.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1806.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold5554
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 449 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 682 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 439 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1466.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1473.5 & 1445.15 yesterday to end at 1466.35. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

