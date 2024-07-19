Hello User
Bata India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 1530.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1527.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at 1525.45 and closed at 1530.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was 1553, while the lowest was 1522.55. The market capitalization stood at 19632.58 crore. The 52-week high was 1770.1 and the low was 1269. The BSE volume for the day was 36837 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 490 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 540 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 453 k & BSE volume was 36 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1530.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1553 & 1522.55 yesterday to end at 1527.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

