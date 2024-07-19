Bata India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at ₹1525.45 and closed at ₹1530.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was ₹1553, while the lowest was ₹1522.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹19632.58 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1770.1 and the low was ₹1269. The BSE volume for the day was 36837 shares.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 453 k & BSE volume was 36 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1553 & ₹1522.55 yesterday to end at ₹1527.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend