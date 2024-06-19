Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India's stock opened and closed at ₹1452.15, with a high of ₹1466 and a low of ₹1445.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹18744.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1770.1 and ₹1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27023 shares traded.
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bata India's stock price rose by 0.08% to reach ₹1458.1, outperforming its peers. While Campus Activewear, Sree Leathers, and Liberty Shoes are experiencing a decline, Relaxo Footwears, another peer, is seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Relaxo Footwears
|832.1
|1.8
|0.22
|974.0
|760.0
|20714.18
|Bata India
|1458.1
|1.15
|0.08
|1770.1
|1269.0
|18740.6
|Campus Activewear
|279.95
|-2.75
|-0.97
|338.7
|212.8
|8545.75
|Sree Leathers
|296.55
|-2.45
|-0.82
|435.95
|188.0
|686.66
|Liberty Shoes
|373.85
|-1.8
|-0.48
|413.05
|216.9
|637.04
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bata India indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders could consider maintaining their long positions.
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India share price is at ₹1457.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1448.97 and ₹1466.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1448.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1466.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bata India has increased by 0.75% and is currently trading at ₹1467.85. However, over the past year, the price of Bata India shares has dropped by -10.48% to ₹1467.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.81%
|3 Months
|-1.11%
|6 Months
|-13.05%
|YTD
|-11.84%
|1 Year
|-10.48%
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1466.27
|Support 1
|1448.97
|Resistance 2
|1474.28
|Support 2
|1439.68
|Resistance 3
|1483.57
|Support 3
|1431.67
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 6.28% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1806.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 411 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1466 & ₹1445.65 yesterday to end at ₹1452.15. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.