Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India Stock Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1456.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1457.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India's stock opened and closed at 1452.15, with a high of 1466 and a low of 1445.65. The market capitalization stood at 18744.46 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1770.1 and 1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 27023 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bata India's stock price rose by 0.08% to reach 1458.1, outperforming its peers. While Campus Activewear, Sree Leathers, and Liberty Shoes are experiencing a decline, Relaxo Footwears, another peer, is seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Relaxo Footwears832.11.80.22974.0760.020714.18
Bata India1458.11.150.081770.11269.018740.6
Campus Activewear279.95-2.75-0.97338.7212.88545.75
Sree Leathers296.55-2.45-0.82435.95188.0686.66
Liberty Shoes373.85-1.8-0.48413.05216.9637.04
19 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

Bata India Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bata India indicates potential positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders could consider maintaining their long positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India trading at ₹1457.1, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1456.95

Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India share price is at 1457.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1448.97 and 1466.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1448.97 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1466.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:19 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bata India has increased by 0.75% and is currently trading at 1467.85. However, over the past year, the price of Bata India shares has dropped by -10.48% to 1467.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.81%
3 Months-1.11%
6 Months-13.05%
YTD-11.84%
1 Year-10.48%
19 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11466.27Support 11448.97
Resistance 21474.28Support 21439.68
Resistance 31483.57Support 31431.67
19 Jun 2024, 08:36 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 6.28% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1806.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold5554
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
19 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 438 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 699 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 411 k & BSE volume was 27 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1452.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1466 & 1445.65 yesterday to end at 1452.15. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.