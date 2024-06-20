Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bata India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 1456.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1452.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at 1454.35 and closed at 1456.95. The high for the day was 1468 and the low was 1446.5. The market capitalization was 18669.27 crore. The 52-week high was 1770.1 and the 52-week low was 1269. The BSE volume for the day was 24785 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1456.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1468 & 1446.5 yesterday to end at 1456.95. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.