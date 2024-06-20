Bata India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1454.35 and closed at ₹1456.95. The high for the day was ₹1468 and the low was ₹1446.5. The market capitalization was ₹18669.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1770.1 and the 52-week low was ₹1269. The BSE volume for the day was 24785 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1456.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1468 & ₹1446.5 yesterday to end at ₹1456.95. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.