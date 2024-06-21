Bata India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock on the last day opened at ₹1448, closed at ₹1449.6 with a high of ₹1475 and a low of ₹1444.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹18829.28 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1770.1 and the 52-week low was ₹1269. The BSE volume for the day was 201578 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1479.82
|Support 1
|1448.87
|Resistance 2
|1493.38
|Support 2
|1431.48
|Resistance 3
|1510.77
|Support 3
|1417.92
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 5.8% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1806.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.23% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 609 k & BSE volume was 201 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1475 & ₹1444.95 yesterday to end at ₹1449.6. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.