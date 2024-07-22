Bata India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock opened at ₹1524.45 and closed at ₹1529.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1541.35, while the low was ₹1515.05. The market cap stood at 19560.61 crores. The 52-week high was at ₹1770.1 and the low was at ₹1269. BSE volume for the day was 7686 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1539.3
|Support 1
|1512.6
|Resistance 2
|1554.0
|Support 2
|1500.6
|Resistance 3
|1566.0
|Support 3
|1485.9
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1450.0, 4.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 397 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1541.35 & ₹1515.05 yesterday to end at ₹1521.9. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend