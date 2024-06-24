Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 01:01 PM IST Trade

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1461.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1462.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.