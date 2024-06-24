Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India Stock Rises in Trading Today

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock price opened at ₹1454.9 and closed at ₹1461.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1466.3 and the low was ₹1447.55. The market capitalization of Bata India is ₹18835.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1770.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1269. The BSE trading volume for the day was 12563 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India stock traded at a low of ₹1447.55 and a high of ₹1466.3 on the current day.
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Bata India as of 12 AM is 17.20% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1462.65, representing a 0.09% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1465.72 and 1461.27 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1461.27 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1465.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1465.67
|Support 1
|1460.57
|Resistance 2
|1467.88
|Support 2
|1457.68
|Resistance 3
|1470.77
|Support 3
|1455.47
Bata India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bata India share is Neutral and long term trend is Moderately Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1457.23
|10 Days
|1463.82
|20 Days
|1421.81
|50 Days
|1376.11
|100 Days
|1406.79
|300 Days
|1512.99
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India share price is at ₹1462.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1449.33 and ₹1476.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1449.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1476.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Bata India till 11 AM is 12.30% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1462.15, up by 0.06%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1470.53 and 1452.88 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1452.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1470.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1465.72
|Support 1
|1461.27
|Resistance 2
|1468.23
|Support 2
|1459.33
|Resistance 3
|1470.17
|Support 3
|1456.82
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1466.3 & ₹1447.55 yesterday to end at ₹1461.3. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.