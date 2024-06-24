Hello User
Bata India share price Today Live Updates : Bata India Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1461.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1462.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock price opened at 1454.9 and closed at 1461.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1466.3 and the low was 1447.55. The market capitalization of Bata India is 18835.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1770.1 and the 52-week low is 1269. The BSE trading volume for the day was 12563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:01 PM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India share price live: Today's Price range

Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India stock traded at a low of 1447.55 and a high of 1466.3 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:51 PM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 17.20% higher than yesterday

Bata India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Bata India as of 12 AM is 17.20% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1462.65, representing a 0.09% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:33 PM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bata India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1465.72 and 1461.27 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 1461.27 and selling near the hourly resistance of 1465.72.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11465.67Support 11460.57
Resistance 21467.88Support 21457.68
Resistance 31470.77Support 31455.47
24 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST Bata India Share Price Live Updates: Bata India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bata India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bata India share is Neutral and long term trend is Moderately Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1457.23
10 Days1463.82
20 Days1421.81
50 Days1376.11
100 Days1406.79
300 Days1512.99
24 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India trading at ₹1462.9, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1461.3

Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India share price is at 1462.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1449.33 and 1476.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1449.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1476.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Jun 2024, 11:45 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 12.30% higher than yesterday

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Bata India till 11 AM is 12.30% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1462.15, up by 0.06%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

24 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1470.53 and 1452.88 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1452.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1470.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11465.72Support 11461.27
Resistance 21468.23Support 21459.33
Resistance 31470.17Support 31456.82
24 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1461.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1466.3 & 1447.55 yesterday to end at 1461.3. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

