Bata India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock price opened at ₹1454.9 and closed at ₹1461.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1466.3, while the low was ₹1447.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹18713.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1770.1 and ₹1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,207 shares traded.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 245 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1466.3 & ₹1447.55 yesterday to end at ₹1461.3. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.