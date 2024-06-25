Hello User
Bata India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1461.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1456 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India's stock price opened at 1454.9 and closed at 1461.3 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1466.3, while the low was 1447.55. The market capitalization stood at 18713.61 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1770.1 and 1269 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,207 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 265 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 720 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 245 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

25 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1461.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1466.3 & 1447.55 yesterday to end at 1461.3. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.

