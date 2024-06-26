Bata India Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1454.05, reached a high of ₹1475.5 and a low of ₹1454.05, closing at ₹1454.6. The market capitalization was ₹18,730.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1770.1 and the 52-week low was ₹1269. The BSE volume was 16151 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1471.83
|Support 1
|1451.53
|Resistance 2
|1484.22
|Support 2
|1443.62
|Resistance 3
|1492.13
|Support 3
|1431.23
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1450.0, 0.5% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 377 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1475.5 & ₹1454.05 yesterday to end at ₹1454.6. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.