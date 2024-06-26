Hello User
Bata India Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 26 Jun 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 1454.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1457.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at 1454.05, reached a high of 1475.5 and a low of 1454.05, closing at 1454.6. The market capitalization was 18,730.96 crore. The 52-week high was 1770.1 and the 52-week low was 1269. The BSE volume was 16151 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11471.83Support 11451.53
Resistance 21484.22Support 21443.62
Resistance 31492.13Support 31431.23
26 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1450.0, 0.5% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold5555
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
26 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 393 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 724 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 377 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

26 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1454.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1475.5 & 1454.05 yesterday to end at 1454.6. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.

