Bata India Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1459 and closed at ₹1458.15. The high for the day was ₹1460.45 and the low was ₹1442.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹18587.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1770.1 and ₹1269 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 5701 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bata India has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹1447.55. However, over the past year, the price of Bata India shares has dropped by -13.09% to ₹1447.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.29%
|3 Months
|-1.93%
|6 Months
|-11.86%
|YTD
|-12.49%
|1 Year
|-13.09%
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1458.2
|Support 1
|1436.6
|Resistance 2
|1470.7
|Support 2
|1427.5
|Resistance 3
|1479.8
|Support 3
|1415.0
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1450.0, 0.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1660.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 347 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 703 k
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 341 k & BSE volume was 5 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1458.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1460.45 & ₹1442.15 yesterday to end at ₹1458.15. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.