LIVE UPDATES

Bata India Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.82 %. The stock closed at 1458.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1446.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at 1459 and closed at 1458.15. The high for the day was 1460.45 and the low was 1442.15. The market capitalization stood at 18587.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1770.1 and 1269 respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 5701 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:16:26 AM IST

Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bata India has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 1447.55. However, over the past year, the price of Bata India shares has dropped by -13.09% to 1447.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.29%
3 Months-1.93%
6 Months-11.86%
YTD-12.49%
1 Year-13.09%
27 Jun 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11458.2Support 11436.6
Resistance 21470.7Support 21427.5
Resistance 31479.8Support 31415.0
27 Jun 2024, 08:33:23 AM IST

Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1450.0, 0.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1660.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6666
    Hold5555
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
27 Jun 2024, 08:15:02 AM IST

Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 347 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 703 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 341 k & BSE volume was 5 k.

27 Jun 2024, 08:01:22 AM IST

Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1458.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1460.45 & 1442.15 yesterday to end at 1458.15. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.

