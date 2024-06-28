Bata India Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at ₹1449.9, reached a high of ₹1450.9, and a low of ₹1435 before closing at ₹1445.35. The market capitalization was ₹18579.3 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1770.1 and a 52-week low of ₹1269. The BSE volume for the day was 20821 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 485 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1450.9 & ₹1435 yesterday to end at ₹1445.35. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.