Bata India Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1445.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1445.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India opened at 1449.9, reached a high of 1450.9, and a low of 1435 before closing at 1445.35. The market capitalization was 18579.3 crore with a 52-week high of 1770.1 and a 52-week low of 1269. The BSE volume for the day was 20821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 506 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 692 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 485 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1445.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1450.9 & 1435 yesterday to end at 1445.35. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.

