Bata India Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bata India opened at ₹1357.2 and closed at ₹1355.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1364.05 and a low of ₹1344.2. The market capitalization of Bata India is ₹17438.04 crore. The 52-week high is ₹1770.1 and the 52-week low is ₹1293.65. The BSE trading volume for the day was 7874 shares.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 14.24% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1806.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 314 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1364.05 & ₹1344.2 yesterday to end at ₹1355.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.