Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bata India Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 29 May 2024, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 1355.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1356.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bata India opened at 1357.2 and closed at 1355.1. The stock reached a high of 1364.05 and a low of 1344.2. The market capitalization of Bata India is 17438.04 crore. The 52-week high is 1770.1 and the 52-week low is 1293.65. The BSE trading volume for the day was 7874 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 14.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1806.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6665
    Hold5554
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
29 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 324 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 327 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 314 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

29 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1355.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1364.05 & 1344.2 yesterday to end at 1355.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.