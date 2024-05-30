Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bata India Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 1356.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1373.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India's stock opened at 1356.8 and closed at 1356.75. The high for the day was 1376, while the low was 1350. The market capitalization stood at 17653.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1770.1 and 1293.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53649 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11381.33Support 11358.43
Resistance 21389.07Support 21343.27
Resistance 31404.23Support 31335.53
30 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 12.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1806.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6665
    Hold5554
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
30 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 699 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 331 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 110.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 645 k & BSE volume was 53 k.

30 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1356.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1376 & 1350 yesterday to end at 1356.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.