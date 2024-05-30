Bata India Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bata India's stock opened at ₹1356.8 and closed at ₹1356.75. The high for the day was ₹1376, while the low was ₹1350. The market capitalization stood at ₹17653.32 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1770.1 and ₹1293.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 53649 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1381.33
|Support 1
|1358.43
|Resistance 2
|1389.07
|Support 2
|1343.27
|Resistance 3
|1404.23
|Support 3
|1335.53
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 12.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1806.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 110.88% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 645 k & BSE volume was 53 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1376 & ₹1350 yesterday to end at ₹1356.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.