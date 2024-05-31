Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Bata India Share Price Live blog for 31 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST
Livemint

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : Bata India stock price went down today, 31 May 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 1373.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1372.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bata India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bata India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bata India opened at 1364.9 and closed at 1373.5. The stock reached a high of 1417.55 and a low of 1345.2. The market capitalization was 17,638.48 crore, with a 52-week high of 1770.1 and a 52-week low of 1293.65. The BSE volume for the day was 112,668 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:23:17 AM IST

Bata India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bata India has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at 1383.50. However, over the past year, the price of Bata India shares has decreased by -13.38% to 1383.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.2%
3 Months-4.48%
6 Months-15.18%
YTD-16.91%
1 Year-13.38%
31 May 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

Bata India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11409.13Support 11341.78
Resistance 21447.17Support 21312.47
Resistance 31476.48Support 31274.43
31 May 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

Bata India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 1550.0, 12.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1806.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy6665
    Hold5554
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell1111
31 May 2024, 08:19:50 AM IST

Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 481 k

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 526.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 112 k.

31 May 2024, 08:05:50 AM IST

Bata India Share Price Today Live: Bata India closed at ₹1373.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1417.55 & 1345.2 yesterday to end at 1373.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

