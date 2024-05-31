Bata India Share Price Live blog for 31 May 2024

Bata India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bata India opened at ₹1364.9 and closed at ₹1373.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1417.55 and a low of ₹1345.2. The market capitalization was ₹17,638.48 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1770.1 and a 52-week low of ₹1293.65. The BSE volume for the day was 112,668 shares traded.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bata India has increased by 0.81% and is currently trading at ₹1383.50. However, over the past year, the price of Bata India shares has decreased by -13.38% to ₹1383.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to 22568.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.2%
|3 Months
|-4.48%
|6 Months
|-15.18%
|YTD
|-16.91%
|1 Year
|-13.38%
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bata India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1409.13
|Support 1
|1341.78
|Resistance 2
|1447.17
|Support 2
|1312.47
|Resistance 3
|1476.48
|Support 3
|1274.43
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹1550.0, 12.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1806.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 526.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 112 k.
Bata India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1417.55 & ₹1345.2 yesterday to end at ₹1373.5. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.