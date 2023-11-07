BEML share price Today Live Updates : BEML Stock Soars on Positive Trading

BEML's stock opened at ₹2059.95 and closed at ₹2039.95 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2059.95, while the lowest price was ₹2038.3. The company's market capitalization is ₹8528.79 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2715.65, and the 52-week low is ₹1129.1. On the BSE, a total of 3738 shares were traded.
The stock price of BEML is currently at ₹2048.05. It has experienced a 0.4% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Action Construction Equipment
|859.35
|-4.15
|-0.48
|879.3
|264.0
|10233.41
|Esab India
|6359.0
|66.0
|1.05
|6311.0
|3221.35
|9788.42
|B E M L
|2063.2
|23.25
|1.14
|2715.65
|1129.1
|8592.09
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|129.95
|-2.6
|-1.96
|163.85
|40.49
|4182.7
|VST Tillers Tractors
|3533.55
|-50.8
|-1.42
|3999.95
|2097.15
|3052.82
The current day's low price of B E M L stock is ₹2038.3, while the high price is ₹2070.
Based on the current data, the price of BEML stock is ₹2049.35, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 9.4.
On the last day of trading, BEML had a volume of 3,738 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,039.95.
