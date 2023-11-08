Hello User
BEML share price Today Live Updates : BEML stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BEML stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 1.9 %. The stock closed at 2125.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2165.4 per share. Investors should monitor BEML stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BEML

On the last day, BEML's stock opened at 2059.95 and closed at 2039.95. The stock reached a high of 2144.65 and a low of 2038.3. The market capitalization of BEML is 8849.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2715.65 and 1129.1, respectively. The BSE volume for BEML was 27176 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST BEML share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Action Construction Equipment841.957.350.88879.3264.010026.21
Esab India6463.65100.01.576430.13221.359949.51
B E M L2166.040.951.932715.651129.19020.2
Texmaco Rail & Engineering130.652.41.87163.8540.494205.23
VST Tillers Tractors3760.0137.553.83999.952097.153248.46
08 Nov 2023, 10:29 AM IST BEML share price Today :BEML trading at ₹2165.4, up 1.9% from yesterday's ₹2125.05

The current data of BEML stock shows that the price is 2165.4. There has been a percent change of 1.9, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 40.35, which means that the stock has increased by 40.35. Overall, the data suggests that the BEML stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

08 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST B E M L share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for B E M L stock is 2126.55 and the high price is 2197.85.

08 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST BEML Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST BEML share price update :BEML trading at ₹2182.75, up 2.72% from yesterday's ₹2125.05

The current data of BEML stock shows that the stock price is 2182.75 with a percent change of 2.72 and a net change of 57.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.72% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net increase of 57.7 points. This suggests that BEML stock is performing well in the market.

08 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST BEML share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.05%
3 Months5.11%
6 Months50.41%
YTD44.58%
1 Year38.4%
08 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST BEML share price Today :BEML trading at ₹2180, up 2.59% from yesterday's ₹2125.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of BEML is 2180, which has experienced a percent change of 2.59. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.59%. Additionally, the net change in price is 54.95, which means that the stock has risen by 54.95 in value.

08 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST BEML share price Live :BEML closed at ₹2039.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of BEML on the BSE was 27,176 shares. The closing price for the day was 2039.95.

