BEML share price Today Live Updates : BEML stock surges on positive trading day

On the last day, BEML's stock opened at ₹2059.95 and closed at ₹2039.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2144.65 and a low of ₹2038.3. The market capitalization of BEML is ₹8849.66 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2715.65 and ₹1129.1, respectively. The BSE volume for BEML was 27176 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Action Construction Equipment
|841.95
|7.35
|0.88
|879.3
|264.0
|10026.21
|Esab India
|6463.65
|100.0
|1.57
|6430.1
|3221.35
|9949.51
|B E M L
|2166.0
|40.95
|1.93
|2715.65
|1129.1
|9020.2
|Texmaco Rail & Engineering
|130.65
|2.4
|1.87
|163.85
|40.49
|4205.23
|VST Tillers Tractors
|3760.0
|137.55
|3.8
|3999.95
|2097.15
|3248.46
The current data of BEML stock shows that the price is ₹2165.4. There has been a percent change of 1.9, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 40.35, which means that the stock has increased by ₹40.35. Overall, the data suggests that the BEML stock has seen a positive movement in its price.
The current day's low price for B E M L stock is ₹2126.55 and the high price is ₹2197.85.
The current data of BEML stock shows that the stock price is ₹2182.75 with a percent change of 2.72 and a net change of 57.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.72% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net increase of 57.7 points. This suggests that BEML stock is performing well in the market.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.05%
|3 Months
|5.11%
|6 Months
|50.41%
|YTD
|44.58%
|1 Year
|38.4%
Based on the current data, the stock price of BEML is ₹2180, which has experienced a percent change of 2.59. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.59%. Additionally, the net change in price is ₹54.95, which means that the stock has risen by ₹54.95 in value.
On the last day, the trading volume of BEML on the BSE was 27,176 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹2039.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!