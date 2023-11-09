Hello User
BEML share price Today Live Updates : BEML Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BEML stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 2125.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2137.35 per share. Investors should monitor BEML stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BEML

BEML's stock opened at 2126.55 and closed at 2125.05. The high for the day was 2197.85 and the low was 2119.6. The market capitalization of BEML is 8900.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2715.65 and the 52-week low is 1129.1. The BSE volume for the day was 14639 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST BEML share price Today :BEML trading at ₹2137.35, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹2125.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of BEML is 2137.35. There has been a 0.58% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.3.

09 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST BEML share price Live :BEML closed at ₹2125.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, BEML had a volume of 14,639 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 2125.05.

