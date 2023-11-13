BEML share price Today Live Updates : BEML Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, BEML opened at ₹2193.8 and closed at ₹2168.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2217.65 and a low of ₹2193.8 during the day. The market capitalization of BEML is currently ₹9182.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2715.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1129.1. The BSE volume for BEML was 1201 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.34%
|3 Months
|11.18%
|6 Months
|57.74%
|YTD
|47.85%
|1 Year
|42.97%
The current price of BEML stock is ₹2205, with a percent change of 1.7. This represents a net change of 36.85.
On the last day of trading for BEML on the BSE, a total of 1201 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹2168.15.
