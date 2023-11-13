BEML share price Today Live Updates : BEML Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, BEML opened at ₹2193.8 and closed at ₹2168.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2217.65 and a low of ₹2193.8 during the day. The market capitalization of BEML is currently ₹9182.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2715.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1129.1. The BSE volume for BEML was 1201 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.