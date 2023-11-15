Hello User
BEML Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

BEML stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 2202.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2213 per share. Investors should monitor BEML stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BEML

On the last day, BEML's stock opened at 2205 and closed slightly lower at 2202.85. The stock's high for the day was 2223.45, while the low was 2175.5. BEML's market capitalization stood at 9215.93 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 2715.65 and a low of 1129.1. On the BSE, a total of 4138 shares were traded for BEML.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day of trading for BEML on the BSE, a total of 4,138 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,202.85.

