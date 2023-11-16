BEML Share Price Live blog for 16 Nov 2023

BEML's stock opened at ₹2215.1 and closed at ₹2214.9 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹2273.95 and a low of ₹2215.1. The market capitalization of BEML is ₹9465.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2715.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1129.1. The stock had a trading volume of 14,844 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.