BEML Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
BEML Share Price Today Live Updates : BEML stock price went up today, 13 Dec 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 4464.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4472 per share. Investors should monitor BEML stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BEML Share Price Today Live Updates

BEML Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, BEML's stock opened at 4480 and closed slightly lower at 4464.75. The day's trading saw a high of 4523.05 and a low of 4409.90, with a total volume of 14,975 shares traded. The company's market capitalization stands at 18,594.27 crore, while its 52-week range reflects a high of 5489.15 and a low of 2432.25, indicating significant volatility over the past year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST BEML Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

BEML Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4758.0, 6.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3770.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5600.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2221
    Buy1112
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
13 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST BEML Share Price Live Updates: BEML closed at ₹4464.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

BEML Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 4523.05 & 4409.9 yesterday to end at 4472. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

