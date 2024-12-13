BEML Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

BEML Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, BEML's stock opened at ₹4480 and closed slightly lower at ₹4464.75. The day's trading saw a high of ₹4523.05 and a low of ₹4409.90, with a total volume of 14,975 shares traded. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹18,594.27 crore, while its 52-week range reflects a high of ₹5489.15 and a low of ₹2432.25, indicating significant volatility over the past year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
BEML Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4758.0, 6.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3770.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5600.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
BEML Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹4523.05 & ₹4409.9 yesterday to end at ₹4472. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend