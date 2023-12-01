Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 573 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573.9 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India

Berger Paints India opened at 570.05 and closed at 573 on the last day. The high for the day was 577, while the low was 570.05. The market cap for Berger Paints India is 66,899.92 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,122.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹573 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 13,122 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 573.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.