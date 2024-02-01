Hello User
Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 561.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 564.95 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India's stock opened at 561.4 and closed at 561.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 566.85 and a low of 558 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 65,858.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 46,152 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹561.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 46,152 shares and closed at a price of 561.2.

