Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India's stock opened at ₹561.4 and closed at ₹561.2 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹566.85 and a low of ₹558 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹65,858.7 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 46,152 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Feb 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹561.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 46,152 shares and closed at a price of ₹561.2.