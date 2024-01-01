Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Soars on Positive Trading Day

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹599.85 and closed at ₹595.8 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹606.9 and a low of ₹594.3. The market cap of Berger Paints India is ₹70,245.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 54,570 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Berger Paints India stock shows that the stock price is ₹606. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.55, suggesting that the stock price has increased by ₹1.55.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.31%
|3 Months
|-3.14%
|6 Months
|7.0%
|YTD
|24.81%
|1 Year
|24.21%
Berger Paints India stock is currently priced at ₹605.05, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.6.
On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 54,570 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹595.8.
