Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 604.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 606 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 599.85 and closed at 595.8 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 606.9 and a low of 594.3. The market cap of Berger Paints India is 70,245.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 54,570 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹606, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹604.45

The current data of Berger Paints India stock shows that the stock price is 606. There has been a percent change of 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.55, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 1.55.

01 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:39 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.31%
3 Months-3.14%
6 Months7.0%
YTD24.81%
1 Year24.21%
01 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹605.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹604.45

Berger Paints India stock is currently priced at 605.05, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 0.6.

01 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹595.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 54,570 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 595.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.