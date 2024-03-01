Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Dips in Trading Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at ₹555.05 and closed at ₹563.9. The high for the day was ₹620.25 and the low was ₹555.05. The market capitalization was ₹70,929.68 crore. The 52-week high was ₹679.05 and the 52-week low was ₹458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 162,593 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.