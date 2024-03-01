Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -2.05 %. The stock closed at 608.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 595.95 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at 555.05 and closed at 563.9. The high for the day was 620.25 and the low was 555.05. The market capitalization was 70,929.68 crore. The 52-week high was 679.05 and the 52-week low was 458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 162,593 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:12 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹595.95, down -2.05% from yesterday's ₹608.45

Berger Paints India stock is currently priced at 595.95, experiencing a decrease of -2.05% with a net change of -12.5.

01 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹563.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the BSE, the volume was 162,593 shares and the closing price was 563.9.

