Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees upward movement in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 2.3 %. The stock closed at 545.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 558.45 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India opened at 548.65 and closed at 545.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 562.95 and a low of 548.65. The market capitalization of the company is 65,098.91 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 61,472 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹558.45, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹545.9

The stock price of Berger Paints India has increased by 2.3%, resulting in a net change of 12.55. The current stock price stands at 558.45.

01 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹545.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61,472. The closing price for the shares was 545.9.

