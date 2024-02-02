Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 565.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 564.55 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 568 and closed at 565.1 on the last day. The stock had a high of 568 and a low of 563.1. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is 65,812.07 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 6527 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:42 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹565.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the BSE, a total of 6527 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 565.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!