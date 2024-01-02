Hello User
Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 02 Jan 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 604.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 601.45 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India's stock opened at 605.05 and closed at 604.45 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 609, while the lowest price was 600.1. The company's market capitalization is 70,111.45 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 679.05 and 439.67, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 28,901 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹604.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 28,901 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 604.45.

