Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 02 Jan 2024

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India's stock opened at ₹605.05 and closed at ₹604.45 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹609, while the lowest price was ₹600.1. The company's market capitalization is ₹70,111.45 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 28,901 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.