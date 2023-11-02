Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

Berger Paints India's stock opened at ₹559.15 and closed at ₹558.45 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹559.9, while the lowest price was ₹548.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,084.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹679.05, and the 52-week low is ₹439.67. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,275 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.