Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 601.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 605 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 603 and closed at 601.45 on the last day. The stock had a high of 606.65 and a low of 592.65. The company has a market capitalization of 70,525.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 679.05 and its 52-week low was 439.67. On the BSE, there were 27,488 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹601.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 27,488 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 601.45.

