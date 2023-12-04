Hello User
Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2023

08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2023, by 2.13 %. The stock closed at 574.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 586.5 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India

Berger Paints India opened at 575.55 and closed at 574.25. The stock had a high of 601.7 and a low of 573.95. The market capitalization of the company is 68,368.71 crore. The 52-week high for Berger Paints India is 679.05, while the 52-week low is 439.67. The BSE volume for the stock was 51,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹574.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 51,643 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 574.25.

