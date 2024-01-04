Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees stock rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 04 Jan 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 597.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 598.25 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 606.15 and closed at 605.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 606.4 and a low of 594.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is 69,703.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 42,081 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹598.25, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹597.95

The current stock price of Berger Paints India is 598.25. The stock has seen a slight increase of 0.05% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

04 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.33%
3 Months-2.41%
6 Months6.02%
YTD-1.07%
1 Year23.96%
04 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹597.95, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹605.65

The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that its price is 597.95. There has been a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -7.7. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in its value.

04 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹605.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 42,081. The closing price of the stock was 605.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.