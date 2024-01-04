Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees stock rise in trading today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹606.15 and closed at ₹605.65 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹606.4 and a low of ₹594.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is ₹69,703.45 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 42,081 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹598.25. The stock has seen a slight increase of 0.05% in percentage change, resulting in a net change of 0.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.33%
|3 Months
|-2.41%
|6 Months
|6.02%
|YTD
|-1.07%
|1 Year
|23.96%
On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 42,081. The closing price of the stock was ₹605.65.
