Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 589.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 592.7 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India opened and closed at ₹589.05. The stock had a high of ₹603.3 and a low of ₹584.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹69,093.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹679.05 and the 52-week low was ₹458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 11,539 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:08:40 AM IST
Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹589.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 11539 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹589.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!