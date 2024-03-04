Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 589.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 592.7 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India opened and closed at 589.05. The stock had a high of 603.3 and a low of 584.55. The market capitalization stood at 69,093.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 679.05 and the 52-week low was 458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 11,539 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:08:40 AM IST

On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 11539 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 589.05.

