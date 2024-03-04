Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India opened and closed at ₹589.05. The stock had a high of ₹603.3 and a low of ₹584.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹69,093.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹679.05 and the 52-week low was ₹458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 11,539 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹589.05 on last trading day
On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 11539 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹589.05.