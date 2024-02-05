Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at a price of ₹568 and closed at ₹565.1. The stock had a high of ₹571.55 and a low of ₹562.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66,628.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹679.05 and the 52-week low is ₹439.67. The BSE volume for Berger Paints India was 52,216 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
According to the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹572.85. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.68%
|3 Months
|-8.06%
|6 Months
|-3.01%
|YTD
|-5.81%
|1 Year
|26.43%
The current data of Berger Paints India stock shows that the stock price is ₹571.55, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 6.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a BSE volume of 52,216 shares and closed at a price of ₹565.1.
