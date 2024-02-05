Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India's Stocks Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 569.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 572.85 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at a price of 568 and closed at 565.1. The stock had a high of 571.55 and a low of 562.05. The market capitalization of the company is 66,628.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 679.05 and the 52-week low is 439.67. The BSE volume for Berger Paints India was 52,216 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹572.85, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹569.85

According to the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is 572.85. There has been a 0.53% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.

05 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.68%
3 Months-8.06%
6 Months-3.01%
YTD-5.81%
1 Year26.43%
05 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹571.55, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹565.1

The current data of Berger Paints India stock shows that the stock price is 571.55, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 6.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

05 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹565.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a BSE volume of 52,216 shares and closed at a price of 565.1.

