Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stocks Dip Amid Market Volatility

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -2.34 %. The stock closed at 592.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 578.85 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India had a stable day on the stock market, with an opening price of ₹593.15 and a closing price of ₹592.7. The stock reached a high of ₹594.35 and a low of ₹574.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹67479.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹679.05 and the 52-week low was ₹458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 43601 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:00:53 AM IST
Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹578.85, down -2.34% from yesterday's ₹592.7
Berger Paints India stock is currently priced at ₹578.85, showing a decrease of 2.34% with a net change of -13.85.
05 Mar 2024, 08:05:01 AM IST
Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹592.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India on the BSE had a volume of 43,601 shares with a closing price of ₹592.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!