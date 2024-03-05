Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stocks Dip Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -2.34 %. The stock closed at 592.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 578.85 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India had a stable day on the stock market, with an opening price of 593.15 and a closing price of 592.7. The stock reached a high of 594.35 and a low of 574.4. The market capitalization stood at 67479.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 679.05 and the 52-week low was 458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 43601 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹578.85, down -2.34% from yesterday's ₹592.7

Berger Paints India stock is currently priced at 578.85, showing a decrease of 2.34% with a net change of -13.85.

05 Mar 2024, 08:05 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹592.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India on the BSE had a volume of 43,601 shares with a closing price of 592.7.

