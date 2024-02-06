Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India stocks plummet in trading session

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India had an open price of ₹572.1 and a close price of ₹569.85 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹574.55 and a low of ₹564.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹66,027.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹679.05 and ₹439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 51,468 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹566.4. It has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -3.45.
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 51,468 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹569.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!