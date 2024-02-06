Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India stocks plummet in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 569.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 566.4 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India had an open price of 572.1 and a close price of 569.85 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 574.55 and a low of 564.6. The market capitalization of the company is 66,027.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 679.05 and 439.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 51,468 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹566.4, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹569.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is 566.4. It has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.61 and a net change of -3.45.

06 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹569.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 51,468 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 569.85.

