Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Plunges in Today's Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 575.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 571.95 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price TodayPremium
Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India opened at 577.1 and closed at 578.85. The stock reached a high of 581.8 and a low of 570. The market capitalization for the company was 67,135.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 679.05 and the 52-week low was 470.88. The BSE volume for Berger Paints India was 23,039 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:40:07 AM IST

Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹571.95, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹575.7

Berger Paints India stock is currently priced at 571.95, with a net change of -3.75 and a percent change of -0.65%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:31:41 AM IST

Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.14%
3 Months-7.82%
6 Months-2.52%
YTD-4.69%
1 Year17.95%
06 Mar 2024, 09:06:32 AM IST

Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹575.9, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹578.85

Berger Paints India stock is currently trading at 575.9, representing a decrease of 0.51% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -2.95.

06 Mar 2024, 08:08:46 AM IST

Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹578.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 23039 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 578.85.

