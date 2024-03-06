Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India opened at ₹577.1 and closed at ₹578.85. The stock reached a high of ₹581.8 and a low of ₹570. The market capitalization for the company was ₹67,135.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹679.05 and the 52-week low was ₹470.88. The BSE volume for Berger Paints India was 23,039 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.