Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India opened at ₹577.1 and closed at ₹578.85. The stock reached a high of ₹581.8 and a low of ₹570. The market capitalization for the company was ₹67,135.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹679.05 and the 52-week low was ₹470.88. The BSE volume for Berger Paints India was 23,039 shares traded.
Berger Paints India stock is currently priced at ₹571.95, with a net change of -3.75 and a percent change of -0.65%. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.14%
|3 Months
|-7.82%
|6 Months
|-2.52%
|YTD
|-4.69%
|1 Year
|17.95%
Berger Paints India stock is currently trading at ₹575.9, representing a decrease of 0.51% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -2.95.
On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 23039 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹578.85.
