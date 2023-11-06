Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees positive trading day

On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at ₹542.15 and closed at ₹548.8. The stock had a high of ₹554.95 and a low of ₹541.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹64,492.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹679.05 and the 52-week low is ₹439.67. The BSE volume for the stock was 62,384 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹553.3. The stock has experienced a 0.01% percent change, with a net change of 0.05.
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 62,384 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹548.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!