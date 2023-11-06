Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 553.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 553.3 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India

On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at 542.15 and closed at 548.8. The stock had a high of 554.95 and a low of 541.6. The market capitalization of the company is 64,492.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 679.05 and the 52-week low is 439.67. The BSE volume for the stock was 62,384 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The current stock price of Berger Paints India is 553.3. The stock has experienced a 0.01% percent change, with a net change of 0.05.

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a volume of 62,384 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 548.8.

