Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 2.5 %. The stock closed at 556 per share. The stock is currently trading at 569.9 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day of Berger Paints India, the open price was 567.8 and the close price was 566.4. The stock had a high of 567.8 and a low of 553.55. The market capitalization of the company is 64,815.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 679.05 and the 52-week low is 458.33. The BSE volume for the day was 15,724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹569.9, up 2.5% from yesterday's ₹556

Based on the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is 569.9. It has experienced a 2.5% increase, resulting in a net change of 13.9.

07 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹566.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a BSE volume of 15,724 shares and closed at a price of 566.4.

