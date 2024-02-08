Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India: Stocks Rise in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 556 per share. The stock is currently trading at 556.25 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at 569.9 and closed at 556. The stock reached a high of 577.8 and a low of 552.05. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is 64,844.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 679.05 and the 52-week low is 458.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 246,808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:05 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹556.25, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹556

The current stock price of Berger Paints India is 556.25. The percent change in the stock price is 0.04%, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.25, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

08 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹556 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 246,808 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 556.

