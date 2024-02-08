Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India: Stocks Rise in Positive Trading

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹569.9 and closed at ₹556. The stock reached a high of ₹577.8 and a low of ₹552.05. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is ₹64,844.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹679.05 and the 52-week low is ₹458.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 246,808 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.