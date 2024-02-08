Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India: Stocks Rise in Positive Trading

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : Berger Paints India opened at ₹569.9 and closed at ₹556. The stock reached a high of ₹577.8 and a low of ₹552.05. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is ₹64,844.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹679.05 and the 52-week low is ₹458.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 246,808 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹556.25. The percent change in the stock price is 0.04%, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.25, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 246,808 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹556.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!