Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 598.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 595.9 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India opened at a price of 598.15 and closed at 598.7. The stock reached a high of 603.7 and a low of 592.95. The company has a market capitalization of 69,464.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 679.05 and the 52-week low was 439.67. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 46,846 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹598.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Berger Paints India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 46,846. The closing price for the stock was 598.7.

