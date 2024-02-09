Berger Paints India Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India opened at ₹555.05 and closed at ₹555.95. The stock reached a high of ₹559.45 and a low of ₹547. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹63,999.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹679.05, while the 52-week low is ₹458.33. The BSE volume for Berger Paints India was 52,724 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.