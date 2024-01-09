Hello User
Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 579.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 583.95 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at 591.25 and closed at 595.9. The highest price for the day was 597 and the lowest was 578. The market capitalization of the company is 67,640.15 crore. The 52-week high for Berger Paints India is 679.05 and the 52-week low is 439.67. The BSE volume for the day was 28,953 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹583.95, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹579.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is 583.95, which has seen a percent change of 0.84. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 4.85, suggesting an increase in value.

09 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.14%
3 Months-5.57%
6 Months4.2%
YTD-4.27%
1 Year22.21%
09 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹580.25, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹595.9

The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the stock price is 580.25, with a percentage change of -2.63. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.63%. The net change in the stock price is -15.65, which means that the stock price has decreased by 15.65.

09 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹595.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 28,953 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 595.9.

