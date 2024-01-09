Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees positive trading day

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at ₹591.25 and closed at ₹595.9. The highest price for the day was ₹597 and the lowest was ₹578. The market capitalization of the company is ₹67,640.15 crore. The 52-week high for Berger Paints India is ₹679.05 and the 52-week low is ₹439.67. The BSE volume for the day was 28,953 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹583.95, which has seen a percent change of 0.84. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 4.85, suggesting an increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.14%
|3 Months
|-5.57%
|6 Months
|4.2%
|YTD
|-4.27%
|1 Year
|22.21%
The current data for Berger Paints India stock shows that the stock price is ₹580.25, with a percentage change of -2.63. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.63%. The net change in the stock price is -15.65, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹15.65.
On the last day, Berger Paints India had a trading volume of 28,953 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹595.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!