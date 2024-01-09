Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India sees positive trading day

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at ₹591.25 and closed at ₹595.9. The highest price for the day was ₹597 and the lowest was ₹578. The market capitalization of the company is ₹67,640.15 crore. The 52-week high for Berger Paints India is ₹679.05 and the 52-week low is ₹439.67. The BSE volume for the day was 28,953 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.