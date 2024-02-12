Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at ₹551.15 and closed at ₹549. The stock had a high of ₹556.85 and a low of ₹543.05. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is ₹64,588.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹679.05 and the 52-week low is ₹458.33. The stock had a trading volume of 153,906 shares on the BSE.

