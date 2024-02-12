Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at ₹551.15 and closed at ₹549. The stock had a high of ₹556.85 and a low of ₹543.05. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is ₹64,588.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹679.05 and the 52-week low is ₹458.33. The stock had a trading volume of 153,906 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Berger Paints India stock is currently priced at ₹549.35, reflecting a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.85% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -4.7, implying a decrease of ₹4.7 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.73%
|3 Months
|-13.17%
|6 Months
|-5.12%
|YTD
|-8.38%
|1 Year
|16.93%
The current stock price of Berger Paints India is ₹554.05. There has been a percent change of 0.92, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a BSE volume of 153,906 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹549.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!