Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Berger Paints India share price Today Live Updates : Berger Paints India stocks plummet as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Berger Paints India stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 554.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 549.35 per share. Investors should monitor Berger Paints India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Berger Paints India Stock Price Today

Berger Paints India Share Price Today : On the last day, Berger Paints India opened at 551.15 and closed at 549. The stock had a high of 556.85 and a low of 543.05. The market capitalization of Berger Paints India is 64,588.04 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 679.05 and the 52-week low is 458.33. The stock had a trading volume of 153,906 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Berger Paints India share price update :Berger Paints India trading at ₹549.35, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹554.05

Berger Paints India stock is currently priced at 549.35, reflecting a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.85% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -4.7, implying a decrease of 4.7 in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST Berger Paints India Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Berger Paints India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.73%
3 Months-13.17%
6 Months-5.12%
YTD-8.38%
1 Year16.93%
12 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Today :Berger Paints India trading at ₹554.05, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹549

The current stock price of Berger Paints India is 554.05. There has been a percent change of 0.92, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.05, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Berger Paints India share price Live :Berger Paints India closed at ₹549 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Berger Paints India had a BSE volume of 153,906 shares. The closing price for the stock was 549.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!